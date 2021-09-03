Robert W. Baird Lowers Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to Neutral

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

HRC opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after acquiring an additional 224,213 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

