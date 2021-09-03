Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99.

