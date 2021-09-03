Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 5,415,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

