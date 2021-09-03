Robyn M. Denholm Sells 31,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robyn M. Denholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $733.57. 14,863,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $685.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

