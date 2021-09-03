Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

