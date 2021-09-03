Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $327.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $327.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

