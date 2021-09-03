Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,683 shares of company stock worth $7,092,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

