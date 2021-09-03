Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $28,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,777. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.40 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

