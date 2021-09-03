Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $10.45 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $670.68. 10,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $669.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $622.69 and a 200 day moving average of $537.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

