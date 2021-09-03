Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.11. 31,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

