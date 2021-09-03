Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 85,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.27. 6,850,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,200. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.20 and a 200-day moving average of $373.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

