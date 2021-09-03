Ronald Sege Sells 1,584 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ubiquiti stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,989. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.41. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.