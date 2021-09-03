Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 1.8%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 59,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 52,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

ROOT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$135.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.33.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

