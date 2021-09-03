Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 283,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 212,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.

