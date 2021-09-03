Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Shares Down 0.2%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.88. 1,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

