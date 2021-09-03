Royal Bank of Canada Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $345.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.28. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.
In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
