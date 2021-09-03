Royal Bank of Canada Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $345.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.28. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

