Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.