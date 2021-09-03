Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 51,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

