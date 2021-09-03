Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

