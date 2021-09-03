RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon Purchases 13,636 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $8,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

