Rune (RUNE) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Rune has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $195,137.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $388.38 or 0.00770044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00166397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.01 or 0.07704733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,155.14 or 0.99441843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00812708 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

