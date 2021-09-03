Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson Sells 3,246 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

RDNT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. 161,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,069. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RadNet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $3,728,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,958,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

