Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $6,069.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,956.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.56 or 0.07904016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.00429224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.60 or 0.01434459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00671846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.03 or 0.00610602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.00353461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005974 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,329,498 coins and its circulating supply is 32,212,186 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

