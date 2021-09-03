Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $85.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.27 million to $87.00 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $302.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $307.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.99 million, with estimates ranging from $269.57 million to $310.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 890,792 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

