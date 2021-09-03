SAFE DEAL Trading 16% Lower This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $955,851.73 and $103,464.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00132497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00154939 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.92 or 0.07813202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.27 or 1.00021266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00815540 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 821,941 coins and its circulating supply is 794,799 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

