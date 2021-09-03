Safe Haven (SHA) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.16 or 0.00766862 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

