SafeBlast Market Capitalization Hits $461,663.45 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $461,663.45 and $138,208.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,577.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $703.26 or 0.01390471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00530309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00348334 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00036298 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002941 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.