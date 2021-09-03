SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. 549,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,592. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.
SailPoint Technologies Company Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
