SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell Sells 1,750 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. 549,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,592. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 506,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.