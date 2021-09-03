SakeToken (SAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $11,206.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00122575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00787802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046904 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,988,332 coins and its circulating supply is 100,566,392 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

