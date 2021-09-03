Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$99.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.40.

CNR stock opened at C$156.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$110.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.11. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$157.27.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

