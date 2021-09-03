Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.61. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.99 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.010565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

