Savix (SVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $377,697.64

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00011084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $377,697.64 and $13,738.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,326 coins and its circulating supply is 67,139 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

