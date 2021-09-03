Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.