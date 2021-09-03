Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.77. 2,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

