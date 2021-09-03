Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,446 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

SCHH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,532. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.