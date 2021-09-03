Science Applications International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 599,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,176. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
