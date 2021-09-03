Science Applications International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 599,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,176. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.54.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.