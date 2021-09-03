Scotiabank Lowers Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$47.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.25% from the company’s current price.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP traded up C$1.34 on Friday, hitting C$28.79. The company had a trading volume of 559,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,294. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$14.46 and a 1 year high of C$38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.