SEEN (SEEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,958.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00010695 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $80,958.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

