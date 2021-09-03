Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $30,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,712,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Vale by 129.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 65,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

