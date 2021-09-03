Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.53% of LendingClub worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $99,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $236,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.82. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

