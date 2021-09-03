Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of PTC worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 51.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at $1,735,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 48.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

