Sei Investments Co. Has $30.20 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,450 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Apartment Income REIT worth $30,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

