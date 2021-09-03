Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

TDY stock opened at $459.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

