Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $35,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.19. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

