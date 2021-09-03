Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,072 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

ADM opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

