Sei Investments Co. Sells 221,200 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $27,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,390 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,276,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,182,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 655,685 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TV. Barclays upped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.