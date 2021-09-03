Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Select Energy Services by 180.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 494,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.55 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $599.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

