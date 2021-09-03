Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

