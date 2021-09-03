Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce sales of $13.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 million to $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $52.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SELB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.62 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 562,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

