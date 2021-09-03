Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 2.6%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 2,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,364,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.