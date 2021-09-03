SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.